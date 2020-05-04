AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 3,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,286. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

