Air Industries Group (AIRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN: AIRI) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2020 – Air Industries Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2020 – Air Industries Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Air Industries Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Air Industries Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. "

4/14/2020 – Air Industries Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of AIRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. 31,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. Air Industries Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

In other Air Industries Group news, Director Michael N. Taglich acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Insiders acquired 81,880 shares of company stock valued at $88,911 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 109,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

