Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

AYR opened at $32.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Aircastle will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

