Aladdin (ADN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.49 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Aladdin has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BITKER, BitForex, CoinBene and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,928.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.02339471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.02760119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00531372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00691973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00082735 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00495659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,173,226,541 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinBene, BitForex and BITKER. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

