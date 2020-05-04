Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Alerus Finl Cp posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alerus Finl Cp.

ALRS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. 25,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,765. Alerus Finl Cp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

