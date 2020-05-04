Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 14.9% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $128,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,528,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.15. 25,656,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,082,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TH Data Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.