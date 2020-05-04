Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $774,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,586 shares of company stock worth $17,973,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,259,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.87. 24,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,129. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.41. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

