Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $22,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,403 shares of company stock worth $119,179,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.95.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,314.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.25. The stock has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.