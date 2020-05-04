Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.