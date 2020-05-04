Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.