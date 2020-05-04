Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,185.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

