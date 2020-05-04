Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Raised to $9.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $7.34 on Monday. Amarin has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 2.83.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amarin by 30.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 1.4% in the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.