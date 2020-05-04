American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 248.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.38. 4,872,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,920. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

