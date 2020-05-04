American National Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 14,250 Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.