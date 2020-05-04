American National Insurance Co. Invests $3.38 Million in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $7.36 on Monday, reaching $206.92. 380,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.59. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

