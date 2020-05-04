American National Insurance Co. Sells 14,965 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $11,784,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 68.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 420,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after buying an additional 171,678 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 116.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 170,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 91,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,235. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

