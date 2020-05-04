American National Insurance Co. Sells 43,260 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,260 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

