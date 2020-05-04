American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Adobe by 10,509.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 530,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 525,261 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 31,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 231.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.27 on Monday, reaching $349.11. 2,372,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,360. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

