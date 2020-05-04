American Public Education (APEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. American Public Education has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.13-0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.18 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.53 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.