American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Vanguard in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of AVD opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $379.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,423,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

