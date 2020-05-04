Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.70. The company had a trading volume of 655,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average of $222.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

