Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $114,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

