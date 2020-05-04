Amino Network (AMIO) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Amino Network has a total market cap of $625,320.66 and $43,944.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,104,904 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

