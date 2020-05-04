Analysts Anticipate Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Corelogic reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,493,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $539,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

