Analysts Anticipate Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Post $1.53 EPS

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 37 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERIE. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,369 shares in the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIE stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $270.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.66.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

