Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.61. 2,431,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 83,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

