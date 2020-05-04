Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.08). Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 299,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 201,504 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,012,553 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 572,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,508,000 after purchasing an additional 367,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,109,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,354,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

