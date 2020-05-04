Analysts Offer Predictions for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,971,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 147,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 301,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,296,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $7,721,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.