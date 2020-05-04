Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY):

5/1/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

4/27/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

4/16/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

4/15/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

4/9/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

4/8/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

3/20/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $2.00 to $1.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

3/12/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

CBAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. 746,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,847. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics Inc alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.