Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 4th (ACGL, ADRO, ADUS, CL, IMMU, MWA, SOI, STWD, SWKS, TTD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 4th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.