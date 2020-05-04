Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Coca-Cola (KO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) recently:

4/23/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $63.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – The Coca-Cola is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola has outpaced the industry in a year's time, owing to growth strategies. Its focus on consumer-centric innovation, solid core brand performance and improved execution in the marketplace is aiding performance. Notably, it boasts a robust trend of quarterly performances with top line beat in four straight quarters and bottom line beat in three of the last four quarters. The company’s revenues are benefiting from strength across all segments as well as growth in volume and price/mix. Innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus area, which led to the expansion of retail value share. However, it expects adverse currency rates to mar results in 2020. Further, the company expects the coronavirus outbreak in China to hurt organic revenues and earnings per share in first-quarter 2020.”

3/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/27/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/18/2020 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,292,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,138. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

