Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Consol Energy (CEIX)

4/28/2020 – Consol Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

4/21/2020 – Consol Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

4/20/2020 – Consol Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

4/15/2020 – Consol Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

4/14/2020 – Consol Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

4/2/2020 – Consol Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Consol Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

3/24/2020 – Consol Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Consol Energy stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Consol Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $179.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 222,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consol Energy by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 78,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

