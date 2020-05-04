ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) CEO David L. Finkelstein Buys 100,000 Shares

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,836,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,261,199. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.34%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,276 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.