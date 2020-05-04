AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.80.

NYSE AON opened at $178.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.36 and its 200 day moving average is $199.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of AON by 17,002.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826,485 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,704,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,664,000 after acquiring an additional 135,896 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,868,000 after acquiring an additional 531,216 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

