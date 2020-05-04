Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,622,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,682,868 shares of company stock valued at $73,538,296 over the last three months. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. LGT Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,617,000. BB&T Securities acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. DNB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,812 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Coronation Asset Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Asset Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,569,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,007,000 after acquiring an additional 192,318 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 383,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.