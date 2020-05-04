Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

NYSE:V opened at $175.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

