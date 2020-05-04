Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

NYSE:AWI opened at $75.46 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

