ArtByte Market Cap Hits $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00533069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.