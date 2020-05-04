Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE ASPN opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 818,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 904,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

