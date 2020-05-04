Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.63 ($18.18).

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

