Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.10. 68,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,313. The company has a market cap of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

In other Asure Software news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 2,861.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

