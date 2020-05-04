Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In other Asure Software news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,957,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

