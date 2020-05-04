Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $193,358.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

