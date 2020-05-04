AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 274.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,806 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.90 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

