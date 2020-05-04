Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,161 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

