Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $507,724,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,548,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $90,230,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Shares of D traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.01. 571,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,862. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

