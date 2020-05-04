Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.03. 7,994,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,557,766. The firm has a market cap of $494.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TH Data Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

