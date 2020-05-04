Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) have trended extremely negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Avcorp Industries earned a media sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Avcorp Industries has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.31 million for the quarter.

About Avcorp Industries

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

