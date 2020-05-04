B. Riley Cuts Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $43.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.94 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

