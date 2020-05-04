Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $96.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

